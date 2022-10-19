‘The story of this group is far from over’: Cleveland Guardians thank fans after memorable season

'What an amazing run with a bright future,' the Guardians posted on Instagram. 'Thanks for backing us, Cleveland.'

CLEVELAND — What a fun ride!

The Cleveland Guardians took us on quite the journey this year, making it all the way to Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Although Tuesday night’s postseason-ending loss was not the outcome fans had been hoping for, the Cleveland Guardians are sending one big message.

“This chapter closes, but the story of this group is far from over,” the team posted on Facebook Tuesday night. The post has quickly generated tons of interest on social media with more than 32,000 total engagements on Facebook within 11 hours.

“The 2022 script was something special: the youngest team in baseball, a division title and a 92-win season while peppering in some gritty come from behind wins and the emergence of some bright, young stars,” their post continued.

Over on Instagram, the team also took a moment to thank their fans.

“What an amazing run with a bright future,” they wrote. “Thanks for backing us, Cleveland. #ForTheLand."

The Yankees now advance to the American League Championship Series to face the Houston Astros.

