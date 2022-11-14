Cleveland Guardians OF Steven Kwan finishes 3rd in AL Rookie of the Year voting

The 25-year-old lost out to Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners. No Cleveland ballplayer has won Rookie of the Year since 1990.

CLEVELAND — Steven Kwan exceeded expectations all season long, becoming a favorite among Guardians fans in the process.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old outfielder fell just short of claiming baseball's ultimate prize for rookies.

Kwan finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting results that were announced Tuesday, losing out to Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez. In a bit of a snub, Kwan received 10 second-place votes and 14 third-place votes, but zero first-place votes. By contrast, writers gave Rodríguez all but one first-place slot, which went to Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.

Simply put, Kwan was stellar all season long, making the team out of spring training and quickly establishing himself among baseball's young stars. He eventually became Cleveland's leadoff man while hitting .298 with 89 runs scored, and led all AL outfielders with 16 total zone runs. Earlier this month, he was named the league's Gold Glove Award winner among left fielders.

Well, he's certainly the Rookie of Year in our book.



Congrats on a great season, @skwanzaa!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/4nJVW5YcjP — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 14, 2022