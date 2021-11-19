Cleveland Guardians sign falls and breaks during team store opening

The sign outside the Cleveland Guardians Team Store was destroyed on Friday.

CLEVELAND — Friday morning marked a big day for baseball in Cleveland. The professional baseball team officially shifted its moniker to the Guardians, as merchandise was put on sale and social media handles were changed over to reflect the new nickname.

While lines outside of Progressive Field were waiting to enter the team shop to grab Guardians gear for the first time and the team’s Twitter page featured redesigned logos and a new bio, not everything went as smoothly.

The name change means that plenty of renovations are required at Progressive Field, the most notable being the script “Indians” that has already been removed from atop the scoreboard above the left field bleachers. Quite a bit of other signage needs to be changed, including outside the team shop.

While that was being done on Friday morning, things didn’t go off without a hitch the way the team would have hoped. As a new sign was being placed above where the team shop is located, the facing that it was being placed upon broke, causing the brand new sign to fall to the ground and break.

Fortunately, it is believed that no one was injured in this accident.