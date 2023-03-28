Reports: Cleveland Guardians finalizing 7-year contract extension with All-Star 2B Andrés Giménez

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $106.5 million and will keep Giménez in a Guards uniform through 2030, with an additional club option for 2031.

CLEVELAND — For the second straight year, the Guardians are locking up an All-Star infielder to a long-term deal, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting that the Guardians are finalizing an extension with second baseman Andrés Giménez.

According to Passan and multiple other reporters, the deal starts next year and will be worth $106.5 million over seven seasons, the second-largest contract in franchise history. The move keeps Giménez in a Cleveland uniform through 2030, with sources telling The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal an additional $23 million club option for 2031 that could increase to $24 million if the infielder hits certain performance thresholds.

Originally acquired alongside Amed Rosario in the trade that sent Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets following the 2020 season, the 24-year-old Giménez enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. Appearing in 146 games, the former top prospect in the Mets organization hit for a .297 average (.837 OPS), 17 home runs and 69 RBI, while posting a 7.4 WAR (wins above replacement).

For his efforts, Giménez was named to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and earned a Gold Glove while finishing sixth in voting for the American League MVP award.

The Guardians' signing of Giménez comes nearly one year after Cleveland signed All-Star third baseman José Ramírez to a five-year, $124 million contract — the franchise's largest ever — ahead of the start of the 2022 season. Despite laying claim to the youngest roster in baseball, the Guardians proceeded to win the American League Central Division title with a 92-70 record, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card round before falling to the New York Yankees in five games in the American League Division Series.

With the extension not kicking in until 2024, Giménez is still expected to make a pre-arbitration salary of less than or just over $1 million this season, with the Guards' overall payroll projected to be less than $100 million total. Tom Withers of the Associated Press also reports the club is nearing a separate extension with relief pitcher Trevor Stephan.