Cleveland Guardians reveal official on-field caps; available at Progressive Field Team Store

The Guardians will continue to wear a navy blue cap with a red brim at home and an all-navy cap on the road. The caps now have a "Diamond C" on them.

Yes, it's a snowy Monday in Northeast Ohio. But this news from the Cleveland Guardians may give you a little taste of spring.

On Monday, the Guardians revealed their on-field caps for the 2022 season, which are now on sale at the Progressive Field Team Store. The news from the Guardians marks another milestone as they continue to usher in a new era with a new nickname after retiring the Indians moniker at the end of last season.

The Guardians' on-field caps will feature the new "Diamond C" logo. The updated letter font replaces the "Block C" that served as the Indians' primary logo from 2014-21. The Guardians will continue to wear a navy blue cap with a red brim at home and an all-navy cap on the road.

The Guaridans will wear their nickname in a script font on a white uniform at home and "Cleveland" block lettering on a gray uniform on the road.

Additionally, the Guardians' will be keeping a red home alternate uniform and navy blue road alternate, just as the Indians had worn since the start of the 2019 season. The uniforms will feature the franchise's new Bridge Print alphabet, which "represents the unique characteristics of Cleveland with angular letters and numbers that mimic the architecture of the Hope Memorial Bridge and the Guardian of Traffic," according to the team.