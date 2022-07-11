Cleveland Guardians release second team song: Listen to ‘Are You Ready?’

Portions of Are You Ready? have recently been featured in brand campaign spots and in a new in-park hype video.

Less than four months after unleashing their We Are Cleveland team song, there’s a new tune from the Cleveland Guardians that was just released early Monday morning.

This one is called Are You Ready?

You can listen to the full-length version of the new song below.

“Are You Ready? and We Are Cleveland were both written in collaboration with the Guardians and produced by Sam Getz and Jimmy Weaver, two founding members of the Cleveland-based band, Welshly Arms,” team officials said in a press release. “Getz and Weaver are joined on drums by Joey “Coach” Hanna, who has toured and recorded with artists such as Bootsy Collins & Gavin DeGraw. Accompanying the duo on vocals are two other members of Welshly Arms, the husband-and-wife team of Jon Bryant and Bri Bryant (“Lady Bri”), alongside Richardson. Recording sessions for both tracks took place at Blakwall Studios on Cleveland’s West Side with licensing courtesy of Position Music.”

Listen to Are You Ready? in the player below...

Portions of Are You Ready? have recently been featured in brand campaign spots and in a new in-park hype video.

Are you Ready? Is now available to download on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and other major music outlets. Officials say the team’s portion of streaming royalties will benefit Cleveland Guardians Charities.

For a refresher, you can listen to the first song -- We Are Cleveland -- in the player below...

The Guardians are currently in second place in the American League Central Division behind the Minnesota Twins with a record of 41-42.