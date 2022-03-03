Cleveland Guardians provide update on ticket refunds amid MLB lockout

The Cleveland Guardians have provided an update to season ticket holders amid the ongoing MLB lockout.

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball's announcement that it has canceled its first two series of the 2022 season amid its ongoing lockout has left many fans wondering what will happen with their tickets.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians provided an update for its season ticket holders regarding the now-delayed Opening Day at Progressive Field, which had originally been scheduled for March 31.

"Despite its best efforts, Major League Baseball has not yet been able to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association," the team said in an email to Opening Day ticket purchasers. "MLB has notified all Clubs that it is no longer possible to play the first two series of the regular season, impacting games at Progressive Field from March 31-April. We are disappointed that we are unable to start as scheduled and apologize for any inconvenience this causes you.

"We are asking all Cleveland Guardians Opening Day purchasers to hold on to their Opening Day tickets. Once a new Opening Day date is announced, you will be given the opportunity to participate in another presale opportunity if your current plan does not include the new date."

The team also said that ticket management for accounts will now go live at a later date and that all ticket holders will be notified via a separate email when tickets are live. Additionally, season ticket holders who are utilizing a payment plan will have all games impacted between April 2-6 credited toward a future payment installment in their accounts.