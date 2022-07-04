José Ramírez grand slam, 6 RBIs; Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians nick Cincinnati Reds' home opener

Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career.

Example video title will go here for this video

CINCINNATI — José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati's home opener by beating the Reds 10-5 Tuesday.

Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.

Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career. The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Kwan is batting 10 for 15 since making his debut on opening day. He has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber retired the first 10 batters. He didn’t allow a hit until Jake Fraley doubled with one out in the sixth, starting a four-run rally that made it 4-all

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning.

Kwan’s sacrifice fly and Ramírez’s two-run triple off Tyler Mahle made it 3-0 in the third. the score 3-0. Giménez added an RBI triple in the fourth.

Jonathan India hit a two-run double off Bieber in the sixth. Tyler Naquin's two-run homer off reliever Anthony Gose tie it.