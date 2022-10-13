Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees American League Division Series Game 2: Preview, probable pitchers, how to watch

The Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday.

BRONX, N.Y. — Three days removed from their 4-1 loss in Game 1, the Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to face the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Game 2 matchup:

Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:

Date: Friday, October 13, 2022

Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York

TV channel: TBS

Moneyline: Yankees -143, Guardians +122

Run line: Guardians +1.5 (-192), Yankees -1.5 (+158)

Total: 6.5

Series odds: Yankees -400, Guardians +300

Probable starting pitchers

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, 163 strikeouts)

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA, 198 strikeouts)

Preview

The Guardians struck first in Game 1, with Steven Kwan's one-run home run in the top of the third inning giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for the Guardians, they were unable to capitalize on the rest of their opportunities, which included having runners at first and third with one out before Yankees ace Gerrit Cole worked his way out of the jam to finish the third.

New York proceeded to score four unanswered runs, with an Anthony Rizzo two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning giving the Yankees a 4-1 lead -- the game's final score. With that, the Yankees took a 1-0 series lead heading into a pivotal Game 2, which was delayed from Thursday to Friday due to weather.