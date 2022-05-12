Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase named to All-MLB First Team; Andrés Giménez named to All-MLB second team

Major League Baseball released their All-MLB teams Monday evening and the Guardians were well represented.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The accolades and awards keep rolling in for the 2022 Cleveland Guardians.

Major League Baseball released their All-MLB teams Monday evening and the Guardians were well represented.

Closer Emmanuel Clase was named to the All-MLB first team while second baseman Andrés Giménez was named to the All-MLB second team.

To call 2022 a "breakout season" for the pair would be a massive understatement.

Clase established himself as one of MLB's elite closers, leading all of baseball in saves with 42. He tallied a miniscule 1.36 ERA with 77 strikeouts in only 72.2 innings pitched.

If Clase's emergence was all about living up to potential, Andrés Giménez's breakout in 2022 was all about breaking through the ceiling.

Emmanuel Clase was nails in 2022.



For the first time in his career, he’s an #AllMLB First Team reliever! pic.twitter.com/4wwSDWrzHZ — MLB (@MLB) December 6, 2022

After a 2021 regular season that left Guardians fans and the rest of baseball questioning the return Cleveland got back in the Francisco Lindor trade, Giménez made the legitimate case (for at least one season, anyway) that he may be better than Lindor.

As the Guardians every-day second baseman, Giménez hit .297 with 17 home runs, 69 RBI, a .466 slugging percentage, .837 OPS and an eye-popping WAR (wins above replacement) of 7.4.

The 7.4 WAR racked up by Giménez was good enough for 6th in all of baseball, ahead of players like Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Yordan Alvarez and a host of other All-MLB and All-Star players.

And if that wasn't already impressive enough, he was a Gold Glove winner for the first time in his career.

Always knew he was Gim.



Congrats to @andresgimenez on being named Second Tean All-MLB!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/gzplbENMTR — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 6, 2022

The Guardians and 2022 Executive of the Year Chris Antonetti have shown an incredible ability to sustain success by acquiring new stars as their old stars fade.