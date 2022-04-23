New York Yankees fans throw debris onto the field following win. Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw: 'Classless, worst fanbase on the planet.'

Following the Yankees 5-4 walk off win Saturday afternoon, Yankee fans threw debris onto the field at Guardians outfielders sparking a tense scene.

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees walked off in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon coming back to beat the Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the ninth inning 5-4. However that wasn't the story to remember coming out of the Yankee victory.

Seconds after the winning run crossed home plate, Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado was showered with debris by fans in a section of the right field short porch at Yankee Stadium. Mercado had to be restrained by teammates and security as he exchanged words with the fans in that section.

Center fielder Myles Straw climbed a fence in right field to confront a fan in the front row. After the game, Straw spoke to the media and had strong words when asked about the incident with Yankee fans, 'Classless, worst fanbase on the planet.'

"If I were to do it again I probably would've said the same thing."



Myles Straw doesn't regret defending his teammates at the end of the game. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/kyWioAoWwu — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Mercado also spoke to the media after the scene unfolded. When asked about why he responded the way he did, Mercado said, 'I'm personally not going to sit there and just allow them to throw stuff at me and take it like it's nothing. They need to be held accountable and I think there should be rules set up for that. Because in all honesty that's ridiculous.'

You can see the full Oscar Mercado post game interview below:

Oscar Mercado describes what happened in the outfield at the end of the game and what caused the whole scene. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/xX7GUeG3Bz — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

You can see the full scene down below: