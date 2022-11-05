Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox game postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — The Cleveland Guardians' game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed on Wednesday due to 'multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Guardians organization.'
Major League Baseball put out the following announcement: "Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, their afternoon road game today vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available."
The Guardians-White Sox game is the first to be postponed due to COVID-19 in Major League Baseball this season.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Guardians had announced that manager Terry Francona had tested postive for COVID-19 and would not be with the team for their game against the White Sox. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale was slated to manage the team during Francona's absence.
However, Hale also tested positive and the Guardians have “multiple coaches and other team support staff members” infected with the virus, according to team spokesman Bart Swain per the Associated Press.
There are no known current cases among Cleveland’s players. The team recently had an outbreak.
At this point, it's unclear who will manage the Guardians when they open a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday. It's likely the team will bring up several minor league coaches and field coordinators for the series.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
The recent surge in coronavirus cases has already affected the Guardians this season. In late April, infielder Owen Miller, starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and reliever Anthony Castro were all placed on the COVID-19 list.
Hale managed Cleveland for 63 games during the 2021 season while Francona was recovering from several health concerns, posting a record of 30-33. Francona also missed the bulk of the 2020 campaign, with Sandy Alomar Jr. acting as manager in the COVID-shortened season. Alomar may be a possibility to manage the team on Friday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
More Guardians coverage:
- Cleveland Guardians' bats silenced in 4-1 loss to Chicago White Sox
- Josh Naylor sets multiple MLB records in the Cleveland Guardians' improbable comeback win
- Josh Naylor powers big comeback as Cleveland Guardians stun Chicago White Sox in 11
- Owen Miller's homer, Óscar Mercado's single in 8th give Cleveland Guardians 4-3 win over Toronto Blue Jays
- Guardians top Toronto 8-2 in 2nd game for doubleheader split
- Rookie Steven Kwan hits first homer, Cleveland Guardians beat Toronto Blue Jays 6-5
- Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres split doubleheader as Steven Kwan caps day with 10th-inning walk-off