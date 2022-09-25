Cleveland Guardians can clinch AL Central title on Sunday: Here's how they can do it

The Guards have won six in a row and are still in Texas facing the Rangers on Sunday. The Sox have dropped five straight and will host the Detroit Tigers.

CLEVELAND — In their first year under their new name, the Cleveland Guardians are on the cusp of doing something very special.

Following a 4-2 win over the Texas Rangers in the second of a three-game series Saturday night, coupled with a 7-2 Chicago White Sox loss to the Detroit Tigers, the Guardians' magic number to clinch the American League Central Division championship is now down to one. That means Cleveland can win the title as early as Sunday with either a win or another Chicago loss.

The Guards previously clinched the head-to-head season tiebreaker vs. the Sox, 12-7, meaning they would take the division if the two teams finish the season tied atop the standings. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, Cleveland currently sports a record of 85-67, nine games clear of 76-76 Chicago.

Cleveland last won the AL Central in 2018, the last of three consecutive championships for the then-named Indians. Few (if any) prognosticators had them finishing first in 2022, but despite sporting baseball's youngest roster, future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona's team has shocked the nation thanks to the leadership of stalwarts like José Ramírez and Shane Bieber as well as the continued emergence of young stars such as Emmanuel Clase, Andrés Giménez, and Steven Kwan, as well as others. A recent hot streak (17-3 since Sept. 5) also helped their cause in a big way.

The White Sox claimed the AL Central a year ago and were favored to do so again this season, but have been beset by a rash of injuries. Questions surrounding the leadership of 77-year-old manager Tony La Russa were also brought to the forefront before the Hall of Famer was forced to leave the team due to health concerns, with bench coach Miguel Cairo serving as acting manager since late August.