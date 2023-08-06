WATCH: Benches clear as Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson throw punches at each other

Benches cleared after José Ramírez's 6th inning double led to a fight between Ramírez and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

CLEVELAND — The benches cleared at Progressive Field in the bottom of the 6th inning after Cleveland Guardians' superstar José Ramírez and Chicago White Sox's shortstop Tim Anderson threw punches at each other after a Ramírez RBI double.

With frustrations reaching a boiling point in the midst of a disappointing season and the trades of three veterans at the trade deadline while the team was in striking distance of the first place spot in the central division, Ramírez took exception to Anderson standing over him after he slid head-first into second base on the play.

The two exchanged words while the second base umpire attempted to separate them, then both squared up and exchanged punches before Ramírez caught Anderson with a vicious right hook that dropped him to the dirt.

You can see the incident in the video below:

Jose Ramirez hit an RBI double and then things got heated. pic.twitter.com/D3Pp7Nhyim — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 6, 2023

A slow motion of the knockout blow can be seen below:

José Ramírez, Right Hook Mechanics (slow) pic.twitter.com/PUCTFRr2a5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 6, 2023

And as only he can, Tom Hamilton's call of the fight:

First 30 seconds or so from a friend pic.twitter.com/qSyoRfcl46 — Martin (@martfreed_) August 6, 2023

