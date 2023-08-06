WATCH: Benches clear as Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson throw punches at each other

CLEVELAND — The benches cleared at Progressive Field in the bottom of the 6th inning after Cleveland Guardians' superstar José Ramírez and Chicago White Sox's shortstop Tim Anderson threw punches at each other after a Ramírez RBI double.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
With frustrations reaching a boiling point in the midst of a disappointing season and the trades of three veterans at the trade deadline while the team was in striking distance of the first place spot in the central division, Ramírez took exception to Anderson standing over him after he slid head-first into second base on the play.
The two exchanged words while the second base umpire attempted to separate them, then both squared up and exchanged punches before Ramírez caught Anderson with a vicious right hook that dropped him to the dirt.
You can see the incident in the video below:
A slow motion of the knockout blow can be seen below:
And as only he can, Tom Hamilton's call of the fight:
More Sports Headlines on WKYC.com: