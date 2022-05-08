Cleveland Guardians investigation: Why Mustard has gone winless this season in the hot dog race at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — We surely have had our fair share of heartbreak with professional Cleveland sports over the years. The shot. The drive. The fumble. And newly minted, the Mustard.
The beloved Guardians racing hot dog, Mustard, has had such a bad slumping season it makes the winless 2017 Browns look like a cakewalk.
Things have gotten so bad for Mustard. He has not won one race of his last 48 hot dog races at Progressive Field.
This slide from grace has caught the attention of fans who have shown up to games with 'Free Mustard' signs, and there is even a Twitter account following frank's demise.
But things seemed too bad to be true for 3News' reporter Austin Love. So he hounded down the dogs and put them over the flames to grill them on the tough questions. Frank or fraud?
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 29, 2022, when 3News' Austin love threw out the first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game.