Cleveland Guardians investigation: Why Mustard has gone winless this season in the hot dog race at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND — We surely have had our fair share of heartbreak with professional Cleveland sports over the years. The shot. The drive. The fumble. And newly minted, the Mustard.

The beloved Guardians racing hot dog, Mustard, has had such a bad slumping season it makes the winless 2017 Browns look like a cakewalk.

Things have gotten so bad for Mustard. He has not won one race of his last 48 hot dog races at Progressive Field.

This slide from grace has caught the attention of fans who have shown up to games with 'Free Mustard' signs, and there is even a Twitter account following frank's demise.

Mustard has had quite the fall from grace going winless this entire season. But is it poor performance.. or sabotage???? I get to the bottom of it this morning. Tune in only on WKYC Channel 3. @wkyc @CleHotDogs pic.twitter.com/esi2vJwwdr — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) August 5, 2022

But things seemed too bad to be true for 3News' reporter Austin Love. So he hounded down the dogs and put them over the flames to grill them on the tough questions. Frank or fraud?

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tixikhhsmg — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 5, 2022

