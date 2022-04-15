Stand for the Land: Cleveland Guardians release hype video ahead of home opener 'connecting the dots from our past to the present'

'Cleveland has always been the most important part of who we are.'

CLEVELAND — It’s time…

Baseball is entering a new era in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Guardians have officially arrived.

“Connecting the dots from our past to the present, Cleveland has always been the most important part of who we are.”

That’s the message from the Guardians with a new hype video the team posted on social media Friday just hours before the 2022 home opener against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field.

The 85-second clip, which you can watch in the player below, features a montage of clips highlighting the baseball team’s history with footage throughout the decades. It comes to an end with four words: “Stand for the land.”

The team's new name was revealed as the Cleveland Guardians with an announcement voiced by actor Tom Hanks back on July 23, 2021.

“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said that day. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

Now, as the Guardians begin their time in Cleveland, the new era of baseball is upon us. We are Cleveland. Go Guardians!

