Cleveland Guardians home opener guide: Everything you need to know about the historic game
The 2022 Cleveland Guardians home opener will air on WKYC with extended coverage starting at 3 p.m.
-
Play ball!
Here. We. Go.
-
Opening Day Moments
Inside the ballpark
-
Game day weather
What's the home opener forecast?
-
Coming downtown?
Parking tips and more
-
Guardians gear
Team merch
-
New name. Same city.
How the new name came to be
-
End of an era. Start of another.
Team name transition timeline
-
Future of baseball in Cleveland
Changes coming to Progressive Field
It's the start of a new era in Cleveland! That's right! The Cleveland Guardians are here!
After a delayed start to the 2022 baseball season, the Guardians home opener finally arrives at Progressive Field on Friday, April 15, at 7:10 p.m. against the San Francisco Giants. You can watch the historic game on WKYC with our extended coverage starting at 3 p.m. as the team plays its first home game using their new name.
Are you ready, Guardians fans? Here's a guide to everything you need to know about the first home game from watching extended coverage on WKYC to finding parking spots, transportation, merch, changes coming to Progressive Field and more.
Play ball!: Here. We. Go.
How can I watch?
The game will air on WKYC with coverage throughout the day as follows:
- 4:30-7 a.m. Watch our extensive sneak peek at the ballgame with coverage from inside the park on GO! with the 3News morning team
- 3-5 p.m. Guardians On Deck special
- 5-6 p.m. Our What's New broadcast continues to capture all the excitement before the big game
- 6-7 p.m. Guardians Special
- 7 p.m. Play ball! Watch the game live on WKYC.
- 11-11:30 p.m. All the home opener highlights you need to see on What's Next
- All day coverage: WKYC.com and the free WKYC app will showcase home opener coverage all day with live updates throughout the game. Download our free app (Android, Apple) for all your Cleveland Guardians coverage, weather updates, breaking news and more.
RELATED: Cleveland Guardians release 2022 broadcast schedule: 11 games will air on national television or streaming services
Want more? Our team will capture the sights and sounds of the home opener across all platforms, so be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Use #3Guardians to join the conversation.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
What time is first pitch?
7:10 p.m.
What's the starting lineup?
The home opener starting lineup has not yet been announced. We will update this story once details are released.
Opening Day Moments: Inside the ballpark
Here's everything you need to know if you're going to the Cleveland Guardians home opener in person at Progressive Field..
What time do the gates open?
5:30 p.m.
Are tickets still available?
The team said there were still approximately 2,500 tickets remaining for the home opener as of Wednesday, April 6. You can check for home opener ticket availability HERE.
Jackie Robinson Day
This 29th home opener at Progressive Field will be highlighted by the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Larry Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Doby's son will catch the ceremonial first pitch.
Tom Hanks comes to Cleveland
The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by actor Tom Hanks.
“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” Hanks said. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”
Hanks, who started his acting career with the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, also voiced the team's name change announcement video back on July 23, 2021.
Honoring America
The National Anthem and God Bless America will be performed by Cleveland native Brianne Bryant -- who is also known as Lady Bri. Her band Welshly Arms provided vocals for the new Cleveland Guardians team song -- We Are Cleveland -- which you can hear below:
Members of all six military branches -- Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force -- will all be on hand to create a joint color presentation, and a flyover will be performed by the 112th fighter squadron of the 180th fighter wing with a 4-ship of F-16s.
Guardians Block Party
The celebration starts early with the Guardians Block Party in Gateway Plaza, which is open to the public. The party features DJ Kyro, the City Breaks dancing group, the Cleveland Strikers, Slider and the Dogs and more.
Any freebies for fans at the park?
Yes! The home opener features a free magnet schedule and car magnet for all fans in attendance. CLICK HERE to see this year's full promotional schedule.
Game day weather: What's the home opener forecast?
We're still several days away, so we will update this section with the expected weather forecast once we get closer to the game. Be sure to download the free WKYC app for the latest weather updates (Android, Apple).
Coming downtown?: Parking tips and more
You can definitely expect some increased traffic and higher parking prices throughout the city due to the home opener. Here's what you need to know before coming downtown...
Parking
Looking for a parking spot? You can use SpotHero, which lists available parking near you with prices listed. Advanced parking booking options on the site show prices as high as $50.
RTA transportation to Progressive Field
Want to save some cash on parking? You can always take the Cleveland RTA. Here's what they suggest...
- Use the RTA's parking location finder and park for free at a Rapid Station.
- Have $5 cash ready to buy a round-trip ticket for the home opener. Tickets are available at the Brookpark, Puritas, Triskett, West 117th Street and Tower City stations.
- Ride the rapid to the Tower City station and then travel by foot along the Walkway to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Walkway opens four hours prior to the home opener.
- Bring a mask because they are still required when riding RTA.
More choices
Guardians gear: Team merch
Do you have a Guardians jersey yet? What about a hat or jacket? The online team shop has lots of options to help get you ready to show off your Cleveland baseball pride.
You can also buy your Guardians gear in person at the Progressive Field Team Store, which is open to the public, at 2401 Ontario Street. The store's hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for most of April. You can see the store's full hours HERE.
Here's where you can find shops throughout the ballpark (open only during game days):
- Section 102: New Era Store in center field
- Section 107: Walk-in store behind right field
- Section 138: Walk-in store behind first base
- Section 155: New Era Kiosk behind home plate
- Section 160: Game-Used Kiosk behind third base
- Section 177: Walk-up location facing Left Field Gate
- Section 180: New Era stand under the Bleachers
- Section 317: Kids Shop; located in elevator lobby
- Section 346: Club Shop; located in the Club Lounge
- Section 537: Walk-up location behind section 537 (dates open varies)
- Section 555: Walk-up location behind section 555
Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous Guardians story on Nov. 19, 2021.
New name. Same city.: How the new name came to be
After months of anticipation, the team finally revealed their new name on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Cleveland Guardians were born.
“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said that day. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge. It brings to life the pride Clevelanders take in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be part of the Cleveland baseball family. While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.”
The announcement came courtesy of a special video (watch above) voiced by Tom Hanks. Here's his narration:
We are a city on the rise. Forging into the future from our ironed-out past. We are a city of fire and water, of trees and towers built through generations of blue collars and the brightest scholars – and all of those who have worked harder. We hold tight to our roots and set our sights on tomorrow, but this is our team that has stood with our city for more than a century from Old Municipal to the corner of Carnegie. A team that has seen its own progress and prosperity. Its history flows like the river through the heart of this city, the history that has given us miraculous moments. Moments that span years, and others 22 games. Moments that broke barriers and moments that broke hearts, moments that prove that this is more than a game. We remember those moments as we move forward with change. You see, there’s always been Cleveland – that’s the best part of our name. Now it’s time to unite as one family, one community, to build the next era for this team in this city. To keep watch and guard what makes this game the greatest. To come together and welcome all who want to join us. We are loyal and proud and resilient. We protect what we’ve earned and always defend it. Together we stand with all who understand what it means to be born and built from the land – because this is the city we love and the game we believe in. And together, we are all Cleveland Guardians.
What about Slider?
Don't worry. Despite the team's name change, Slider is here to stay.
End of an era. Start of another.: Team name transition timeline
Dec. 13, 2020: Multiple outlets report the Cleveland Indians have decided to change their team name.
Dec. 14, 2020: The team confirmed their decision to officially begin the process of changing their name.
May 4, 2021: 3News conducted a poll asking fans what they think the new team name should be. Spiders topped the list with 27.7 percent of the vote. Rockers, Guardians, Cleveland Baseball Club, Buckeyes and Municipals rounded out the ballot.
July 22, 2021: Reports surface that the team had selected a new name.
July 23, 2021: The new name is officially revealed.
Sept. 27, 2021: The Cleveland Indians played their final game at Progressive Field. 3News' Betsy Kling had the honor of throwing out the first pitch in that historic game.
On Nov. 2, 2021: Crews began removing the "Script Indians" sign from the Progressive Field scoreboard.
Nov. 16, 2021: The Cleveland Guardians baseball team settled a dispute with the city's roller derby team also known as the Cleveland Guardians.
Nov. 19, 2021: The team officially became Cleveland Guardians, and newly branded merchandise went up for sale. The team officially updated its name on social media this day as well.
Nov. 23, 2021: New Cleveland Guardians gear is made available to other retailers.
March 17, 2022: Crews complete installation of the new Cleveland Guardians sign atop the scoreboard at Progressive Field.
Future of baseball in Cleveland: Changes coming to Progressive Field
Progressive Field will remain home to the Cleveland Guardians through 2036 after a $435 million deal was reached last November.
Renovations to the ballpark are expected to begin this year with the following timetable:
- 1st quarter 2022: Select architect, construction management firms, finalize sequence of proposed projects
- 2nd quarter 2022: Begin design and construction documents
- 3rd quarter 2022: Continue design and construction documentation
- 4th quarter 2022: Targeted start of construction
So what can you expect?
"Those enhancements include transforming the left field experience inclusive of the Terrace Club, re-imagining the upper deck concourse and creating a larger Dugout level social space, among others," the team announced last August.