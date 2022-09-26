Cleveland Guardians arrive back in Cleveland to a hero's welcome

Hundreds of fans waited for hours in heavy rain to welcome back the AL Central Champions to Cleveland after sweeping the Texas Rangers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of Cleveland Guardians fans braved heavy rains and chilly conditions to welcome the 2022 AL Central Division Champions back to Cleveland late Sunday evening at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The youngest team in Major League Baseball arrived to a hero's welcome.

Earlier in the day, they completed their second straight sweep defeating the Texas Rangers 10-4. However it wasn't the win against the Rangers that clinched the division.

About 20 minutes before the Ranger pop out that ended the game in Arlington, the White Sox completed a second sweep of their own. They were, however, on the wrong side of those sweeps. Losing 3 straight to the Detroit Tigers and cementing the Guardians as AL Central champs.

3New's Lydia Esparra caught up with Guardians fans at Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar who shared their love and admiration for the improbable AL Central champs.

Will Ranta has been a longtime fan, "I love this team. It's the most fun I have had watching this team since 95."

Kara Justice Summers, a bartender, said, "Yes everything is perfect and I think they are going to the world series!"

Brandon Kutlin who has watched nearly every game this season said, "They are the youngest team in Major League Baseball and have the prospects for the future. We are going to be good for a long time."

The City of Cleveland certainly has embraced the Guardians and their brand of baseball. As a team, they embody many of the traits Clevelanders value. They are hardworking, they never quit and they don't conform to conventional standards.