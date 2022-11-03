Cleveland Guardians arrive in Arizona for 2022 Spring Training

Following the conclusion of the MLB lockout, Cleveland Guardians players are reporting to Goodyear for Spring Training.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Just hours after the end of the MLB lockout, preparations for the 2022 season are underway. On Friday, members of the Cleveland Guardians' roster made their way to the team's facility in Goodyear, Arizona, for Spring Training, which is set to kick off this weekend before exhibition games begin late next week.

In a sight welcomed by baseball fans across Northeast Ohio, the Guardians' official Twitter account posted a series of pictures of players arriving at the team's facility on Friday. Players pictured in the post include All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez and a trio of starting pitchers in Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Triston McKenzie.

It's gonna be a good year, Goodyear.

Thursday night's agreement between the MLB owners and players on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) marks the end of a 99-day lockout that delayed Opening Day until April 7 and the Guardians' home opener until April 15, which is also baseball's Jackie Robinson Day.

Following the announcement that the league and players had reached an agreement on a new CBA, which includes changes such as a raise in minimum pay, expanded playoffs, bigger bases and a universal designated hitter rule, the Guardians released a statement thanking their fans for their support.