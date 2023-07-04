Cleveland Guardians announce concert after June 24 game against Milwaukee Brewers

WALK THE MOON is coming to Cleveland! On-field access to the concert is available for additional $20.

CLEVELAND — Progressive Field will play host to a post-game concert featuring WALK THE MOON following the Cleveland Guardians' June 24 game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The concert will take place for approximately one hour and no additional tickets will need to be purchased for those already attending that night's game.

The Guardians will be giving the opportunity for fans to experience the concert on the field with "standing room only" tickets that can be purchased for an additional $20.

"WALK THE MOON consists of Nicholas Petricca (singer/keyboardist), Eli Maiman (guitarist), and Sean Waugaman (drummer). The band rose to stardom in 2015 when their hit single 'Shut Up and Dance' became a multi-platinum hit that peaked at No. 1 on the Alternate, Hot AC, and AC charts, No. 2 on Top 40 radio, No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and broke the record for consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart.

"The bands third album, 2017’s What If Nothing, included hits such as 'Kamikaze' and the #1 Alternate Radio hit 'One Foot.' Their fourth album HEIGHTS is out now and featured radio hits 'Can You Handle My Love??' and 'Giants.'"

You can purchase tickets for the game HERE.