Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams remembered by family, friends during funeral mass

CLEVELAND — On Saturday morning, friends and family gathered to say their final goodbyes to Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams.

Adams, who passed away on Monday at the age of 71, left behind countless memories for millions of people who saw him with his drum at baseball games in Cleveland.

During a funeral mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on East 9th Street and Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland, Adams was remembered for his character.

“He was a man we came to know as being very friendly, often having a smile on his face. A man who tried to make others feel at ease in his presence, especially when fans would come up to him at games and in public. He was also, despite his local celebrity, a pretty down-to-earth kind of guy," said the priest during the homily.

3News streamed the funeral mass, which can be watched below:

For nearly 50 years, Adams was associated with the Cleveland Guardians/Indians franchise as he would lead fans in supporting the team from his seat in the bleachers with his drum.

Since 1973, Adams had attended more than 3,700 games. However, due to health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams hadn't been able to attend a game at Progressive Field since the 2019 season.

Earlier in the week, the Guardians said that in lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a donation to the John J. Adams Scholarship Fund. Adams created the fund to financially support students, individuals and organizations in the arts, including music, dance, visual and industrial art. Click here for information on how to donate via Pay Pal, debit, or credit card. Checks can be sent via mail to:

The John J. Adams Scholarship Fund c/o CONFIANCE, LLC, Advisor to Fund PO Box 770739 Cleveland, OH 44107

He became the 12th member to be inducted into the Guardians' Distinguished Hall of Fame last summer.