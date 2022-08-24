Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 schedule: the key dates you need to know

CLEVELAND — At this point in the 2022 season, the Cleveland Guardians remain in first place of the American League Central Division.
But it's never too early to start looking ahead to 2023.
On Wednesday, Major League Baseball released its entire schedule for the 2023 season. That includes the Guardians' 162-game slate, which will begin with a road game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 30.
Following its four-game series in Seattle, Cleveland will remain on the West Coast for a three-game set vs. the Oakland Athletics. On Friday, April 7, the Guardians will then host their home opener at Progressive Field, where they will take on the Mariners for the first of a three-game set.
Cleveland won't have to wait long for one of its most anticipated series' on the schedule, as the Guardians will host a three-game series vs. the New York Yankees from April 10-12. Other highlights on Cleveland's 2023 schedule include the following seven summer weekend series' at Progressive Field:
- June 9-11 vs. Houston Astros
- June 23-25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- July 6-9 vs. Kansas City Royals
- July 21-23 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- August 4-6 vs. Chicago White Sox
- August 17-20 vs. Detroit Tigers
- Sept. 1-3 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
As a part of a revamped scheduling format, each of the 30 MLB teams will play each other at some point in the season. That means that the Guardians will be hosting eight interleague opponents, including: the Miami Marlins (April 21-23), Colorado Rockies (April 24-26), St. Louis Cardinals (May 26-28), Milwaukee Brewers (June 23-25), Atlanta Braves (July 3-5), Philadelphia Phillies (July 21-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (August 22-24) and Cincinnati Reds (September 26-27).
The Guardians' full 2023 regular season schedule is as follows:
MARCH/APRIL
- March 30 @ Seattle
- March 31 @ Seattle
- April 1 @ Seattle
- April 2 @ Seattle
- April 3 @ Oakland
- April 4 @ Oakland
- April 5 @ Oakland
- April 7 v Seattle
- April 8 v Seattle
- April 9 v Seattle
- April 10 v Ney York-AL
- April 11 v New York-AL
- April 12 v New York-AL
- April 14 @ Washington
- April 15 @ Washington
- April 16 @ Washington
- April 17 @ Detroit
- April 18 @ Detroit
- April 19 @ Detroit
- April 21 v Miami
- April 22 v Miami
- April 23 v Miami
- April 24 v Colorado
- April 25 v Colorado
- April 26 v Colorado
- April 28 @ Boston
- April 29 @ Boston
- April 30 @ Boston
MAY
- May 1 @ New York-AL
- May 2 @ New York-AL
- May 3 @ New York-AL
- May 5 v Minnesota
- May 6 v Minnesota
- May 7 v Minnesota
- May 8 v Detroit
- May 9 v Detroit
- May 10 v Detroit
- May 12 v Los Angeles-AL
- May 13 v Los Angeles-AL
- May 14 v Los Angeles-AL
- May 16 @ Chicago-AL
- May 17 @ Chicago-AL
- May 18 @ Chicago-AL
- May 19 @ New York-NL
- May 20 @ New York-NL
- May 21 @ New York-NL
- May 22 v Chicago-AL
- May 23 v Chicago-AL
- May 24 v Chicago-AL
- May 26 v St. Louis
- May 27 v St. Louis
- May 28 v St. Louis
- May 29 @ Baltimore
- May 30 @ Baltimore
- May 31 @ Baltimore
JUNE
- June 1 @ Minnesota
- June 2 @ Minnesota
- June 3 @ Minnesota
- June 4 @ Minnesota
- June 6 v Boston
- June 7 v Boston
- June 8 v Boston
- June 9 v Houston
- June 10 v Houston
- June 11 v Houston
- June 13 @ San Diego
- June 14 @ San Diego
- June 15 @ San Diego
- June 16 @ Arizona
- June 17 @ Arizona
- June 18 @ Arizona
- June 20 v Oakland
- June 21 v Oakland
- June 22 v Oakland
- June 23 v Milwaukee
- June 24 v Milwaukee
- June 25 v Milwaukee
- June 27 @ Kansas City
- June 28 @ Kansas City
- June 29 @ Kansas City
- June 30 @ Chicago-NL
JULY
- July 1 @ Chicago-NL
- July 2 @ Chicago-NL
- July 3 v Atlanta
- July 4 v Atlanta
- July 5 v Atlanta
- July 6 v Kansas City
- July 7 v Kansas City
- July 8 v Kansas City
- July 9 v Kansas City
- July 14 @ Texas
- July 15 @ Texas
- July 16 @ Texas
- July 17 @ Pittsburgh
- July 18 @ Pittsburgh
- July 19 @ Pittsburgh
- July 21 v Philadelphia
- July 22 v Philadelphia
- July 23 v Philadelphia
- July 24 v Kansas City
- July 25 v Kansas City
- July 26 v Kansas City
- July 27 @ Chicago-AL
- July 28 @ Chicago-AL
- July 29 @ Chicago-AL
- July 30 @ Chicago-AL
- July 31 @ Houston
AUGUST
- August 1 @ Houston
- August 2 @ Houston
- August 4 v Chicago-AL
- August 5 v Chicago-AL
- August 6 v Chicago-AL
- August 7 v Toronto
- August 8 v Toronto
- August 9 v Toronto
- August 10 v Toronto
- August 11 @ Tampa Bay
- August 12 @ Tampa Bay
- August 13 @ Tampa Bay
- August 15 @ Cincinnati
- August 16 @ Cincinnati
- August 17 v Detroit
- August 18 v Detroit
- August 19 v Detroit
- August 20 v Detroit
- August 22 v Los Angeles-NL
- August 23 v Los Angeles-NL
- August 24 v Los Angeles-NL
- August 25 @ Toronto
- August 26 @ Toronto
- August 27 @ Toronto
- August 28 @ Minnesota
- August 29 @ Minnesota
- August 30 @ Minnesota
SEPTEMBER
- Sept. 1 v Tampa Bay
- Sept. 2 v Tampa Bay
- Sept. 3 v Tampa Bay
- Sept. 4 v Minnesota
- Sept. 5 v Minnesota
- Sept. 6 v Minnesota
- Sept. 7 @ Los Angeles-AL
- Sept. 8 @ Los Angeles-AL
- Sept. 9 @ Los Angeles-AL
- Sept. 10 @ Los Angeles-AL
- Sept. 11 @ San Francisco
- Sept. 12 @ San Francisco
- Sept. 13 @ San Francisco
- Sept. 15 v Texas
- Sept. 16 v Texas
- Sept. 17 v Texas
- Sept. 18 @ Kansas City
- Sept. 19 @ Kansas City
- Sept. 20 @ Kansas City
- Sept. 21 v Baltimore
- Sept. 22 v Baltimore
- Sept. 23 v Baltimore
- Sept. 24 v Baltimore
- Sept. 26 v Cincinnati
- Sept. 27 v Cincinnati
- Sept. 29 @ Detroit
- Sept. 30 @ Detroit
- Oct. 1 @ Detroit