Cleveland Guardians announce 2023 schedule: the key dates you need to know

The Cleveland Guardians will open their 2023 schedule on the road against the Seattle Mariners.

CLEVELAND — At this point in the 2022 season, the Cleveland Guardians remain in first place of the American League Central Division.

But it's never too early to start looking ahead to 2023.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball released its entire schedule for the 2023 season. That includes the Guardians' 162-game slate, which will begin with a road game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 30.

Following its four-game series in Seattle, Cleveland will remain on the West Coast for a three-game set vs. the Oakland Athletics. On Friday, April 7, the Guardians will then host their home opener at Progressive Field, where they will take on the Mariners for the first of a three-game set.

Cleveland won't have to wait long for one of its most anticipated series' on the schedule, as the Guardians will host a three-game series vs. the New York Yankees from April 10-12. Other highlights on Cleveland's 2023 schedule include the following seven summer weekend series' at Progressive Field:

June 9-11 vs. Houston Astros

June 23-25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

July 6-9 vs. Kansas City Royals

July 21-23 vs. Philadelphia Phillies

August 4-6 vs. Chicago White Sox

August 17-20 vs. Detroit Tigers

Sept. 1-3 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

As a part of a revamped scheduling format, each of the 30 MLB teams will play each other at some point in the season. That means that the Guardians will be hosting eight interleague opponents, including: the Miami Marlins (April 21-23), Colorado Rockies (April 24-26), St. Louis Cardinals (May 26-28), Milwaukee Brewers (June 23-25), Atlanta Braves (July 3-5), Philadelphia Phillies (July 21-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (August 22-24) and Cincinnati Reds (September 26-27).

The Guardians' full 2023 regular season schedule is as follows:

MARCH/APRIL

March 30 @ Seattle

March 31 @ Seattle

April 1 @ Seattle

April 2 @ Seattle

April 3 @ Oakland

April 4 @ Oakland

April 5 @ Oakland

April 7 v Seattle

April 8 v Seattle

April 9 v Seattle

April 10 v Ney York-AL

April 11 v New York-AL

April 12 v New York-AL

April 14 @ Washington

April 15 @ Washington

April 16 @ Washington

April 17 @ Detroit

April 18 @ Detroit

April 19 @ Detroit

April 21 v Miami

April 22 v Miami

April 23 v Miami

April 24 v Colorado

April 25 v Colorado

April 26 v Colorado

April 28 @ Boston

April 29 @ Boston

April 30 @ Boston

MAY

May 1 @ New York-AL

May 2 @ New York-AL

May 3 @ New York-AL

May 5 v Minnesota

May 6 v Minnesota

May 7 v Minnesota

May 8 v Detroit

May 9 v Detroit

May 10 v Detroit

May 12 v Los Angeles-AL

May 13 v Los Angeles-AL

May 14 v Los Angeles-AL

May 16 @ Chicago-AL

May 17 @ Chicago-AL

May 18 @ Chicago-AL

May 19 @ New York-NL

May 20 @ New York-NL

May 21 @ New York-NL

May 22 v Chicago-AL

May 23 v Chicago-AL

May 24 v Chicago-AL

May 26 v St. Louis

May 27 v St. Louis

May 28 v St. Louis

May 29 @ Baltimore

May 30 @ Baltimore

May 31 @ Baltimore

JUNE

June 1 @ Minnesota

June 2 @ Minnesota

June 3 @ Minnesota

June 4 @ Minnesota

June 6 v Boston

June 7 v Boston

June 8 v Boston

June 9 v Houston

June 10 v Houston

June 11 v Houston

June 13 @ San Diego

June 14 @ San Diego

June 15 @ San Diego

June 16 @ Arizona

June 17 @ Arizona

June 18 @ Arizona

June 20 v Oakland

June 21 v Oakland

June 22 v Oakland

June 23 v Milwaukee

June 24 v Milwaukee

June 25 v Milwaukee

June 27 @ Kansas City

June 28 @ Kansas City

June 29 @ Kansas City

June 30 @ Chicago-NL

JULY

July 1 @ Chicago-NL

July 2 @ Chicago-NL

July 3 v Atlanta

July 4 v Atlanta

July 5 v Atlanta

July 6 v Kansas City

July 7 v Kansas City

July 8 v Kansas City

July 9 v Kansas City

July 14 @ Texas

July 15 @ Texas

July 16 @ Texas

July 17 @ Pittsburgh

July 18 @ Pittsburgh

July 19 @ Pittsburgh

July 21 v Philadelphia

July 22 v Philadelphia

July 23 v Philadelphia

July 24 v Kansas City

July 25 v Kansas City

July 26 v Kansas City

July 27 @ Chicago-AL

July 28 @ Chicago-AL

July 29 @ Chicago-AL

July 30 @ Chicago-AL

July 31 @ Houston

AUGUST

August 1 @ Houston

August 2 @ Houston

August 4 v Chicago-AL

August 5 v Chicago-AL

August 6 v Chicago-AL

August 7 v Toronto

August 8 v Toronto

August 9 v Toronto

August 10 v Toronto

August 11 @ Tampa Bay

August 12 @ Tampa Bay

August 13 @ Tampa Bay

August 15 @ Cincinnati

August 16 @ Cincinnati

August 17 v Detroit

August 18 v Detroit

August 19 v Detroit

August 20 v Detroit

August 22 v Los Angeles-NL

August 23 v Los Angeles-NL

August 24 v Los Angeles-NL

August 25 @ Toronto

August 26 @ Toronto

August 27 @ Toronto

August 28 @ Minnesota

August 29 @ Minnesota

August 30 @ Minnesota

SEPTEMBER