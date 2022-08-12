The Cleveland Guardians kick off Spring Training on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Cincinnati Reds.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced on Wednesday morning that fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the team's 2023 Spring Training.

Single-game tickets for the Guardians' Spring Training, which will take place at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase online only at CLEGuardians.com/Spring.

The Guardians will open Spring Training on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

The 2023 Spring Training season will feature 15 home games for the Guardians at Goodyear Baseball and 17 overall as the Guardians will be the visiting team for two games against the Reds.

This year, the Guardians will also host Mexico's World Baseball Classic Team on March 8 as an exhibition warm-up contest for the 2023 tournament.

The Guardians' spring training will come to a close on Tuesday, March 28, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Season tickets for the Guardians' Cactus League at Goodyear Ballpark, which includes 15 home games, are now available.

Mini plans consisting of three or more Guardians or Cincinnati Reds home games at Goodyear Ballpark will also be available for purchase beginning on Thursday.

Group outings of 20 tickets at a discounted price, which include personalized service, scoreboard welcome and more go on sale on Thursday and can be purchased by calling 623-882-3130.

The Guardians' full 2023 Spring Training schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Cincinnati Reds (Goodyear)

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Texas Rangers (Goodyear)

Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Chicago Cubs (Sloan)

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Kansas City Royals (Goodyear)

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Seattle Mariners (Peoria)

Wednesday, March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox (Glendale)

Thursday, March 2 vs. San Fransico Giants (Goodyear)

Friday, March 3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Goodyear)

Saturday, March 4 vs. Oakland Athletics (Mesa)

Sunday, March 5 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Goodyear)

Monday, March 6 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Tempe)

Wednesday, March 8 vs. Mexico (Goodyear)

Thursday, March 9 vs. San Diego Padres (Goodyear)

Friday, March 10 vs. Milwaukee Brewers (Phoneix)

Saturday, March 11 vs. Oakland Athletics (Goodyear)

Sunday, March 12 vs. Kansas City Royals (Surprise)

Monday, March 13 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Glendale)

Tuesday, March 14 vs. Los Angeles Angels (Goodyear)

Wednesday, March 15 vs. San Diego Padres (Peoria)

Thursday, March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox (Goodyear)

Friday, March 17 vs. Cincinnati Reds (Goodyear)

Saturday, March 18 vs. Seattle Mariners (Goodyear)

Saturday, March 18 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Salt River)

Sunday, March 19 vs. Colorado Rockies (Goodyear)

Monday, March 20 vs. Texas Rangers (Surprise)

Tuesday, March 21 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Goodyear)

Thursday, March 23 vs. San Fransico (Scottsdale)

Friday, March 24 vs. Chicago Cubs (Goodyear)

Saturday, March 25 vs. Colorado Rockies (Salt River)

Sunday, March 26 vs. Cincinnati Reds (Goodyear)

Monday, March 27 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Chase Field)

Tuesday, March 28 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Chase Field)



