Report: Cubs, Reds slated to play in second 'Field of Dreams' game

According to NBC Sports Chicago, the teams will play in Iowa on Aug. 11, 2022.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The second version of the Field of Dreams game will have a strong NL Central vibe.

NBC Sports Chicago reported Monday night the Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds next August in Dyersville, Iowa, near the setting for the 1989 film "Field of Dreams." The network cited major league sources in its report.

According to the report, the teams would play in Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, then take a day off to travel to Cincinnati for the final two games of the series. Both teams currently have an off day scheduled on Aug. 11, 2022, which could easily be flipped to Friday to allow for the trip from Iowa to Ohio.

The Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees in dramatic fashion in the inaugural Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12, when White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run to defeat the Yankees, 9-8. The homer was the sixth hit in the game, including four by the White Sox.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the league planned on returning to Iowa for a game next season and Cubs manager David Ross mentioned the Cubs were to be part of the game before trying to backpedal from his comment, NBC Sports Chicago reported.