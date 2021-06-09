Best of the rest: What are some of the other options for the Cleveland Indians' new name?

'Blue Sox'? 'Buzzards'? 'Wild Things'?? Some fans are definitely getting creative!

CLEVELAND — Weeks ago, 3News conducted a poll to determine fans' current top choice for the Cleveland Indians' eventual new name. In order to make things easier for everyone, we included only six of what we feel are some of the leading candidates at the moment: "Spiders," "Guardians," "Municipals," "Rockers," "Buckeyes," and "Cleveland Baseball Club."

"Spiders" came in first with 27.7% of the vote, followed by Rockers and Guardians. Opinions are passionate from all angles, but if the survey taught us anything, it's that there is no clear consensus regarding what the new nickname should be.

Last Thursday, the waters got a bit murkier, as the team announced it has identified 1,198 potential options for the new moniker. While the organization has not yet publicly listed any, it's safe to assume the aforementioned six are at least being considered, given their presence on social media.

But what about the rest of the hundreds of prospective identities? Are there any names that could make a surprise surge, perhaps some we haven't even thought of yet? Some of the clues are out there, if you look in the right places.

The Indians actually already own the trademarks for three prior names they sported prior to 1915: "Blues," "Bronchos," and "Naps." While John Elway has likely made one of those a no-go in Cleveland, the other two have garnered interest, and Naps was even briefly the betting favorite before being overtaken by Spiders.

The current club originally had the Naps label from 1903-14, in honor of legendary second baseman Napoleon Lajoie. When the aging Hall of Famer was traded away after that last season, local sportswriters chose Indians as the replacement.

Blues stood as the team's name only for their inaugural campaign in 1901, and some feel it could be a nice callback and even pay homage to the city's music legacy (St. Louis' NHL team has made the brand work for five-plus decades). Jeff Ellis, host of the Locked On Indians podcast, predicts this will be what the club eventually chooses.

Indians were called it before, they own the trade mark, many teams in state with color names, plus blues being the basis for rock and roll and when you add it all up there are many reasons — Jeffmlbdraft (@jeffMLBdraft) June 4, 2021

For those who feel it would be too bland to only select a color, "Blue Sox" is starting to emerge as a possibility, and the name even had the third-best odds back in December (10-1) to be the final selection. Our own Nick Camino also likes the idea, as he told me in our discussion last month:

Best options for replacing Chief Wahoo/ASG patch on the sleeve for current Indians uniforms... shown here on Blue Sox design#clevelandindians pic.twitter.com/V6Ic9RPJQy — Cleveland Blue Sox (@CleBlueSox) July 16, 2020

Speaking of trademarks, 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter discovered Monday that the Indians organization is challenging trademarks for multiple handles. While this is likely just a way of going after bad faith actors, some intriguing choices include "Foresters," "Heroes," and "Squires."

According to USPTO records the Cleveland #Indians Baseball Co LLC already owns trademark rights to: Blues, Naps & Bronchos (previous & unrelated to name change). They're challenging applications for Natives, Foresters, Warriors, Guardians, Cleveland Baseball Club, Heroes, Squires — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 7, 2021

Foresters harkens back to the "Forest City" nickname given to Cleveland years ago, and the city's first professional baseball club was actually named the "Forest Citys" in the early 1870s. Hall of Fame catcher Deacon White played for the team, but it folded after two seasons.

The 1870 Cleveland Forest Citys. The uniforms 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gZh5hXrdyx — Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) December 14, 2020

In betonline.ag's latest odds, other options mentioned were "Crows," "Rocks," "Cuyahogas," and "Bullfrogs." Also at a solid 12-1 stands "Wild Things," a clear tribute to Charlie Sheen's Rick Vaughn character from the "Major League" movies.

@Indians

Name change should be The Cleveland Wild Things. Here is the mascot that should be used. Would be a unique change and a cool homage to Major League. Either way I love this as the new mascot. The name can be anything at this point. pic.twitter.com/lFlLl7ssJo — Sammy P. (@SammyPlotter22) June 4, 2021

If the team instead wants to pay tribute to a real figure, two other opportunities could come in the form of "Fellers" or "Dobys." Bob Feller, of course, is the greatest pitcher in Tribe history, while Larry Doby was a trailblazer as the American League's first Black player. Both were a part of Cleveland's last World Series championship squad, both have statues in their honor outside Progressive Field, and both are in the Hall of Fame.

The Indians team name will go away next, so we should change it now. I propose the Cleveland Fellers with this logo. pic.twitter.com/RTSs0pdtdF — Rod BLuhM #D4L (@CLERodB) January 30, 2018

Some have suggested "Avengers," a reference to the filming of the first movie in the Marvel series in Cleveland as well as the Russo brothers, who directed several of the sequels. It has been noted that the NBA's Toronto Raptors were duly named, in-part, because of the success of "Jurassic Park" in the mid-'90s, but others aren't as keen on the idea.

"Commodores" has also been brought up as a nod to Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, who led the U.S. Navy to victory in the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812. Should the organization go in this direction, inspiration could come from the old Perry Monument that used to reside in Public Square, or even Great Lakes' famous IPA.

In old pictures of Cleveland’s Public Square from the mid-1800s, you often see a statue of Oliver Hazard Perry standing in the middle of the square. Today that same statue is here at the Perry’s Monument visitor center in Put-In-Bay. pic.twitter.com/M3nalnKx4G — Tom Horsman (@TomHorsman) September 22, 2019

Finally, "Buzzards" is a moniker that has started to gain traction in recent months. The branding of legendary rock station 100.7 WMMS would obviously be paramount, and Lords knows there are plenty of turkey vultures around Northeast Ohio. Plus, some of these uniform concepts look pretty sweet.

The Buzzards is the best potential Cleveland rebrand I've seen.

1) The guitar pick logo is a nice, subtle nod to rock and roll.

2) The white uniform does need to be tweaked to be less "minor leaguey"

3) They could call the team the Cleveland Scoops Sucks as long as they win a WS pic.twitter.com/vjrWUsZyt9 — Scoops (@ejmaroun) July 6, 2020

Of course, if the majority of fans could decide right this second, they would choose to stick with "Indians" for the next 106 years. That's not going to happen, as the front office has made clear it intends to go in a different direction. There's no turning back from that, so it appears it's time to move on.

But how can the team possibly get down to 14 finalists (and one eventual final brand) when they have nearly 1,200 names at their disposal? After all, we've gone over a lot of possibilities today, and we still haven't even put a dent in that number.

Folks, this process is just getting started. We're just going to have to wait and see what happens.