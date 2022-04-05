First look: See the redesigned Bertman stadium mustard for Cleveland Guardians

Bertman says these products 'should be hitting the shelves within the next couple of weeks.'

CLEVELAND — It wouldn’t be a baseball game in Cleveland without a hot dog slathered with some Bertman stadium mustard.

As the Cleveland Guardians prepare for the 2022 season at Progressive Field with their new team name, Bertman has given its iconic stadium mustard a fresh look as well.

Bertman shared the updated packaging on Tuesday for their new Bertman Original Guardians label and the new Bertman Great Lakes Beer Mustard label.

The company tells 3News these products “should be hitting the shelves within the next couple of weeks.”

Earlier this year, 3News shared a feature on the history of Bertman to showcase how the company got its start in Cleveland back in 1925.

"You taste our mustard, it's like making memories," CEO Michael Mintz said. "People remember having a hot dog at the ballpark with their mom or dad putting this mustard on it, and they remember that flavor.”

Bertman also previously updated its labels back in 2019 to remove Chief Wahoo from its packaging.

The Guardians will host their 2022 home opener against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Actor Tom Hanks has been selected to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Bertman mustard on Feb. 27, 2022.