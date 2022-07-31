Austin Hedges drives in 2 to break tie, put Cleveland Guardians over Tampa Bay Rays 5-3

The Guardians ended a long stretch of games on the road with a 6-5 record.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Hedges had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth to help the Cleveland Guardians beat All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Sunday.

Cleveland won its first series against the Rays since August 2017 and ended a long stretch of games on the road with a 6-5 record.

Reliever Kirk McCarty (2-2) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth to get his 23rd save.

McClanahan (10-4) gave up five runs, seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings — tying season-low. His major-league best 1.76 ERA climbed to 2.07, and the lefty had his streak of going six or more innings with two earned runs or fewer stop at 13 games.

David Peralta, acquired from Arizona on Saturday, started in left field and went 1 for 4 in his Rays debut. Tampa Bay is 3-7 since the All-Star break.

Ryan Thompson replaced McClanahan with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and after getting an out gave up the go-ahead hit to Hedges.

The Guardians went up 3-0 in the second when Myles Straw had a two-run single and José Ramírez picked up his 84th RBI with a base hit.

Tampa Bay responded in the bottom of the second when Isaac Paredes hit a leadoff double, went to third on Bryan Shaw’s wild pitch and scored the first of two Tampa Bay runs when catcher Hedges was charged with an error for an errant throw to third.

Ji-man Choi tied it at 3-3 on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly. He also had a run-scoring grounder during the second.

Shaw allowed two runs, two hits and three walks over two innings in second consecutive start after 732 relief consecutive appearances.

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 14 games on a first-inning bunt single. He also threw out Brandon Lowe, who tried to score from second on Randy Arozarena's fifth-inning single.