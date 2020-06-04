DETROIT — Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died.

Kaline became the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 and was a 15-time All-Star.

Known as “Mr. Tiger,” Kaline also won 10 Gold Gloves and after his playing career ended was a Tigers broadcaster for a quarter-century.

Kaline was 85.

Remembering Al Kaline Detroit Tigers baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline leans on the batting cage before an exhibition spring training baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) FILE - This is a June 23, 1953, file photo showing Detroit Tigers baseball player Al Kaline. Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died. He was 85. John Morad, a friend of Kaline's, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home in Michigan. (AP Photo/FIle) Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline, selected for the 1963 American League All-Star roster, poses in this June 28, 1963 photograph. (AP Photo) Four Detroit Tiger outfielders leap during workout at the team's in Lakeland, Fla., training camp on March 1, 1954. From left are Rufus Crawford, Al Kaline, Bill Tuttle and Jim Delsing. (AP Photo/ Preston Stroup FILE - In this Sept. 17, 1968, file photo, Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, his head covered in shaving cream, pours a bottle of champagne over the head of teammate Al Kaline as they celebrate their American League pennant victory in the dressing room in Detroit. Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died. He was 85. John Morad, a friend of Kaline's, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home in Michigan. (AP Photo/File) Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline poses at the team's spring training camp at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., Saturday, March 4, 2000. Kaline, who won 10 Gold Gloves as an outfielder, is volunteering as a coach and helping out with the development of players for the Tigers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, is shown in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

