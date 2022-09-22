x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

8-year-old cancer survivor signs with Indianapolis Indians for the day

Michael Parker is in remission after a blood cancer diagnosis in October 2021. He was the guest of honor Thursday at Victory Field.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians made a very special addition to their roster Thursday at Victory Field.

The team signed 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract before their game against St. Paul. He was diagnosed with blood cancer last October and is currently in remission at the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis. 

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story on "Eli the Bat Dog" at Victory Field.)

The Indians teamed with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to not only bring Parker to his first baseball game ever, they made it a day he'll never forget. 

Today we signed 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract, and he is being honored during pregame ceremonies! Michael was diagnosed with blood cancer in October 2021 and is in remission at Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis. Show your support for Michael in the comments! ❤️

Posted by Indianapolis Indians on Thursday, September 22, 2022

In addition to the special contract, Parker was given a personalized Indianapolis Indians "Circle City" jersey and hat, along with a personalized Marvel Loki jersey that was signed by the team and a set of Marvel superhero bobbleheads and comic book.

Credit: Indianapolis Indians
Michael Parker runs the bases at Victory Field before Thursday night's game.

Before Thursday's game, Parker got to hang out in the clubhouse, take part in batting practice, throw the ceremonial first pitch, help manager Miguel Perez deliver the lineup card and stand with the Indians during the national anthem.

He then watched the game from the Elements Financial Club.

To top off the perfect night, the Indians beat the Saints, 6-4.

Credit: Indianapolis Indians
Michael Parker takes a swing during batting practice before Thursday's Indianapolis Indians game at Victory Field.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out