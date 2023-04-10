5 potential candidates to succeed Terry Francona as Cleveland Guardians manager

There is no replacing a man like Tito, but at any rate, the Guards will still need a skipper for 2024 and beyond. Who could it be?

CLEVELAND — The journey has reached its conclusion.

After 11 years and countless memories, Terry Francona is no longer the manager of the Cleveland Guardians. The winningest and longest-tenured skipper in club history not only earned 921 victories and six playoff appearances during his tenure (including an American League pennant), but also forever changed the culture in a city where many feared baseball was on the brink of irrelevance prior to his arrival.

Cleveland truly was "home" for Francona, going back to his father Tito's days as an All-Star outfielder for the Indians. There is no replacing a man like him, a man who will undoubtedly one day take his rightful place in Cooperstown.

Be that as it may, the Guardians will still need a manager for 2024 and beyond. The team is at a bit of a crossroads following a disappointing 76-86 season, and while several changes could be on the horizon, the impending hiring of a new leader in the dugout looms largest. Like Francona years ago, this decision could define the franchise for a generation, one way or the other.

Who could follow Francona in the dugout? Let's take a look at some possible options.

1. DeMarlo Hale

Guards President Chris Antonetti confirmed Tuesday that former All-Star catcher and longtime first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. declined a managerial interview, electing instead to remain in his current role on the staff. With the man long thought to be the "people's choice" for the job now out of the running, what other internal candidates could the team turn to?

The easiest answer would seemingly be Hale, Francona's second-in-command as bench coach for the last three seasons. His experience is unmatched, having been a successful minor league manager in the 1990s before serving as a coach for six different teams during the last two decades, including winning a World Series ring with Tito's Boston Red Sox in 2007.

Hale also technically has a big league managerial track record from 2021, when he served as Cleveland's acting manager for the final 63 games while Francona took a leave of absence for health concerns. He guided the undermanned Indians to a respectable 30-33 record during that stretch, though the wins and losses were officially credited to Francona.

Though he clearly has the respect of the locker room and the organization, Hale is also 62, only two years younger than Tito. Should the club want a younger manager with an "analytical" approach to the game, that could be seen as a negative factor for Hale, fair or unfair as it may be.

The Associated Press says Hale is "believed to be among the candidates," but 3News' Nick Camino "got the vibe with people [he's] spoke with that Hale will probably be stepping away with Francona." We'll have to wait and see on this one.

2. Mike Sarbaugh

If not Hale, a more realistic option could be the 56-year-old Sarbaugh, a member of the organization since 1990. Five seasons as a player in the minor leagues were following by an 18-year career as a coach and manager in the farm system. As a minor league skipper, Sarbaugh posted a 697-511 record with league championships in Low-A Mahoning Valley, High-A Kinston, Double-A Akron, and Triple-A Columbus.

Sarbaugh was Francona's third-base coach during his entire tenure and has also worked closely with the infielders, with the unit combining to win five Gold Gloves over that stretch. According to Camino, he could be on the Guardians' "short list" of candidates and "players and people in the organization really like him."

Still, managing in the minors is a lot different from the majors, so maybe Sarbaugh's track record there won't be as a big of a factor as we think. His status as a "replacement player" in the spring of 1995 during that era's contentious baseball strike could also be brought up, though it's unlikely that would be a major hinderance in 2023.

3. Will Venable

Don't know who Venable is? Well, you might want to get yourself acquainted, because he is currently the betting favorite to be the Guards' next skipper. The Athletic's Zach Meisel also mentioned him as a prime candidate, and Camino calls him "the frontrunner for the job."

Venable's connections to the organization date back to his college days, when he was a teammate of current general manager Mike Chernoff at Princeton. He also played nine solid seasons in the big leagues (102 career OPS+, 135 stolen bases) and even spent time with Cleveland during spring training 2016, though he was released before the season began.

Since his playing days ended, Venable has cut his teeth as a base and bench coach for the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox before being named associate manager of the Texas Rangers this season. Some view him as a potential successor to current manager Bruce Bochy whenever he decides to retire, and the future Hall of Famer has described the 40-year-old Venable as a "smart guy" who is a "great connector with the players."

Young, Ivy League-educated, and popular in the clubhouse? On paper, Venable sounds like a perfect fit for this Guardians front office, and his six years as a coach with winning organizations definitely make him qualified. However, there is always a risk involved when hiring a "trendy" coaching prospect, especially when they haven't even managed at the minor league level. In addition, Cleveland could also be competing with other teams (such as the Mets and Giants) for Venable's services.

4. Craig Counsell

Rarely do we talk about "free agency" in regards to managerial candidates, but the pending sweepstakes for Counsell could turn that notion on its head.

A longtime MLB second baseman, the 53-year-old has been the head man in Milwaukee's dugout since 2015, and has guided the Brewers to a 707-625 record over his nine seasons. With five postseason appearances and a trip to Game 7 of the NLCS back in 2018, he has overseen the greatest sustained run of success in club history.

So why is he even on this list?

You see, 2023 was the final year of Counsell's contract, so when the Brew Crew were swept out of the wild-card round this past week, his time with the organization technically came to an end. While both sides have expressed a mutual interest in reuniting, there has been no formal agreement. Counsell himself has indicated he will listen to other offers.

If Counsell chooses to leave Milwaukee, the Mets could be a the likeliest landing spot, as former Brewers President David Sterns has been tapped to lead New York's front office. Despite this, the Guardians would be foolish to not at least gauge his interest, as he brings an obvious track record and analytical approach that seems to be in line with the organization's big picture.

One other thing: If Counsell is indeed named Cleveland's manager, it would be a bit ironic seeing as he is partly responsible for perhaps the most gut-wrenching moment in franchise history. As a member of the Florida Marlins in 1997, he tied Game 7 of the World Series with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly before scoring the winning run in the 11th as the Fish bested the Indians, 3-2.

5. Kevin Cash

Speaking of experience, how about a guy with five consecutive playoff appearances, an AL pennant, and two Manager of the Year Awards to boot, all while operating on the shoestringeist of shoestring budgets?

Yes, Cash is a mid-market's dream, and for the last nine years has proven he can win even in a perpetually difficult situation like Tampa Bay. Any chance of the Guardians hiring him would be seen as a longshot at best, that is, until this week.

Some backstory: Cash and Francona's relationship goes back to the 2000s, when Cash was a backup catcher during the latter's days managing the Red Sox. Once Tito took the Cleveland job in late 2012, he immediately hired Cash as his bullpen coach, and it was in this role that he helped convince the Indians to acquire future All-Star Yan Gomes via trade.

Fast forward to today, and the mutual respect remains between mentor and mentee, so much so that the two often prank each other with Francona poking fun at Cash's .183 career batting average or Cash stealing Francona's beloved scooter. According to legendary Boston baseball writer Peter Gammons, the admiration runs so deep that Francona sees Cash as his ideal successor for the Guards.

The first person Terry Francona told Mark Shapiro he wanted to hire was Kevin Cash, who would be his bullpen coach. Many believe that the person Francona would like replacing him is Cash. - — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 6, 2023

"He loved the Indians, he loved Tito," Gammons later told Nick Wilson on 92.3 The Fan's "Afternoon Drive" show. "Will it happen? Eh, maybe not, probably not, but at the same time, I think it's one of those things that I thought about because I know people in Tampa are worried about it."

Should the Guardians wish to pursue Cash, his contract could be an issue, as he is reportedly committed to the Rays through 2024. That would mean Cleveland would have to give Tampa something back in exchange for his services, something teams aren't always willing to do when there are other options out there.

Cash also has his detractors, particularly for his and the Rays' approach to pitching (i.e. starters going limited innings while relying on a deep bullpen). But his record cannot be disputed, and while Cleveland doesn't exactly have the biggest budget, it could also be a much more stable situation. Plus, like Joe Maddon before him, perhaps Cash feels like he's accomplished all he can in Tampa, with the Rays recently suffering their third straight early exit from the postseason despite winning 99 games in the regular season.

This, folks, is the ultimate wild card. Cash has the power to greatly shift the managerial landscape, not just in Northeast Ohio, but across all of baseball.

Other potential candidates

Craig Albernaz - Giants bullpen coach (will reportedly interview for job)

- Giants bullpen coach (will reportedly interview for job) Walt Weiss - Former All-Star shortstop and Rockies manager; current Braves bench coach

- Former All-Star shortstop and Rockies manager; current Braves bench coach Joe Espada - Astros bench coach

- Astros bench coach Mark DeRosa - Former Indians utility man and current MLB Network analyst; managed Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic

- Former Indians utility man and current MLB Network analyst; managed Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic Kai Correa - Giants bench coach and interim manager

- Giants bench coach and interim manager Mike Napoli - Former Indians first baseman and current Cubs first-base coach

- Former Indians first baseman and current Cubs first-base coach Gabe Kapler - Former MLB outfielder; ex-Phillies and Giants manager

- Former MLB outfielder; ex-Phillies and Giants manager Andy Tracy - Former MLB infielder and current Columbus Clippers manager

- Former MLB infielder and current Columbus Clippers manager Rouglas Odor - Akron RubberDucks manager

- Akron RubberDucks manager Ruben Niebla - Former Indians assistant pitching coach and current Padres pitching coach

- Former Indians assistant pitching coach and current Padres pitching coach John Farrell - Former Indians pitcher and farm director; ex-Blue Jays and Red Sox manager who won a World Series in Boston

- Former Indians pitcher and farm director; ex-Blue Jays and Red Sox manager who won a World Series in Boston Buck Showalter - Former Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, and Mets manager

- Former Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles, and Mets manager Don Mattingly - Former MLB All-Star; ex-Dodgers and Marlins manager

- Former MLB All-Star; ex-Dodgers and Marlins manager Jim Thome - Indians legend and Baseball Hall of Famer; currently works in White Sox front office