TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been a stressful week for Shea Patterson to say the least. The former Michigan quarterback from Toledo didn’t hear his name called in the NFL draft and had to wait another week to sign with a team.

It wasn’t the way he envisioned things going, but now, he’s got his shot with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s been tough,” Patterson said. “Not how I thought it would go. I had a talk with my quarterback coach Ben McDaniels before the draft and he kept telling me, 'It’s not about when, it’s about where and whoever gives you the opportunity, I know that you’ll be ready.' So, that’s kinda where I’m at. It was a bit of a struggle early on, but I’m just happy to get the opportunity.”

Throughout the process, Patterson tried his best not to get down on himself, but he was certainly surprised not to hear his name called.

“I was a little shocked,” he said. “I had a great chance to go and meet all the coaches at the Senior Bowl and build relationships with them at the Combine with most of the coaches and the GMs. To not hear my name called, it was a little weird. I didn’t really know how to react, but I’ve been through a lot, and if this is the toughest thing I have to go through, I think I’ll be alright.”

