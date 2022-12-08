x
Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury

Llewellyn averaged seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games at Michigan.
Michigan Wolverines' Jaelin Llewellyn (3) in action during an NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month.

Wolverines coach Juwan Howard made the annoucement Wednesday, three days after Llewellyn was hurt in a loss to Kentucky in London.

Llewellyn transferred to Michigan from Princeton last spring and that seemed to lead to Frankie Collins transferring to Arizona State after a solid freshman season for the Wolverines.

Llewellyn averaged seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games at Michigan. He was an All-Ivy League player last season and averaged nearly 16 points over three seasons at Princeton.

