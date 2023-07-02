Michael Lorenzen named Tigers lone 2023 All-Star

For the first time in his career, Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen has been named an All-Star.

DETROIT — For the sixth straight Mid-Summer Classic, the Detroit Tigers will be sending a pitcher to the all-star game.

For the first time in his career, Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen has been named an All-Star.

Lorenzen signed with Detroit this past offseason on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. He will be a free agent after this season.

The right-handed pitcher has a 2-6 record in 14 starts with the Tigers this season to go along with a 4.28 ERA. Lorenzen leads the Tigers with 82 innings pitched ahead of Joey Wentz with 71.2 and Matthew Boyd with 71.