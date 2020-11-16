MHSAA suspends fall tournaments, winter sports following state's 3-week pause

"We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted."

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended its Fall tournaments for girls volleyball, girls swimming & diving and football, and all winter practices and competitions scheduled to begin over the next three weeks following the state's announcement of a three-week pause in activity to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The volleyball and swimming and diving tournaments have one week remaining, according to a press release from MHSAA. Finals for both previously scheduled for Nov. 21.

The 11 and 8-Player Football Playoffs also are nearing their conclusions, with the 8-player postseason two games from completion and 11-player down to its final three rounds.

"We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our Fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted," MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in the press release. "We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to Fall and Winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions."

No other details were released.

