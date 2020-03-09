MHSAA reinstates fall football season following Gov. Whitmer announcement

Schools are not required to play any of those sports this fall, and may postpone until the spring.

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, following Governor Whitmer's announcement to allow organized sports to resume this fall, the MHSAA has reinstated the 2020 football season.

Whitmer’s executive order also allows for an immediate start of competition boys soccer; Lower Peninsula girls swimming & diving and girls volleyball on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for schools located in Regions 1-5 and 7, based on the MI Safe Start Plan.

It also sets spectator limits of two per participant for outdoor and indoor events in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The MHSAA’s Council had authorized on Aug. 20 the start of competition in volleyball, soccer and swim statewide, pending the authorization of that activity in the specific regions by Whitmer’s office. The Council also on Aug 14. postponed the Fall 2020 football season to Spring 2021, but voted today to allow for a shortened season this fall.

Schools are not required to play any of those sports this fall, and may postpone until the spring.

Football teams may begin regular-season games Sept. 18, and will play six games beginning with their originally-scheduled Week 4 contests. All football teams in 11 and 8-player football will qualify for the playoffs during this fall’s shortened season, and then advance through their usual postseason progression with 8-Player Finals the weekend of Nov. 27-28 and 11-Player Finals the weekend of Dec. 4-5.



All other Fall 2020 tournaments will be conducted as previously scheduled.

