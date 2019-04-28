TOLEDO (WTOL) - The 2019 Mercy Health Glass City Marathon had more than 9,000 of people participating in their events over the weekend; a record from previous marathons, according to organizers.

Elijah Rugut was the winner Sunday morning making it to the finish like in a time of two hours, 21 minutes, 56 seconds. He also won Saturday’s Savage 5K with an impressive course time of 14 minutes, 55 seconds.

Amy Manning was the first female runner to get to finish the course. She made it in two hours, 52 minutes, 52 seconds. The Glass City Marathon was only her third marathon and first win.

Nathaniel Orndorf won the half marathon and made it to the finish line with a time of one hour, six minutes, 17 seconds. Jane Bareikis was the first woman to finish that course with a time of one hour, 17 minutes, eight seconds.

The granddaughter of Toledo running legend Sy Mah, who was a long-time record holder for most marathons finished, made it to the Glass City all the way from Texas to finish the course. “Toledo has been so kind to me. I will never forget this weekend,” Diane Kovacev said.

The marathon is organized by the Toledo Roadrunners Club, a non-profit that promotes local running events.