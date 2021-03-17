Maumee discussing move to Northern Buckeye Conference

The special board meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss leaving the NLL for the NBC.

MAUMEE, Ohio — We're told that Maumee City Schools will have a special board meeting on Thursday where they are discussing a move from the Northern Lakes League to the Northern Buckeye Conference for athletics.

It would be a major domino in the conference realignment across northwest Ohio.

They are not expecting a vote to take place on Thursday night.

Maumee is a charter member of the NLL dating back to 1956. Multiple times since then discussions have happened about leaving, but they have always remained loyal to the league.

“We’ve had conversations with alumni, select coaching staff and community members,” said athletic director Matt Szyndler. “We want what is best for student-athletes.”