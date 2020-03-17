TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo men's basketball guard Marreon Jackson announced that he will be entering his name into the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6'1" point guard from Cleveland posted to his Twitter account that after discussion with family and friends, he decided to make himself eligible to be drafted.

In the post Jackson said, "Thank you to the University of Toledo, my teammates, coaching staff, trainers, school staff, and I can't leave out the best fans in the world #RocketNation. I love you all!"

During the process, Jackson will be keeping his eligibility should he want to return to Toledo.

During the 2019-20 season, Jackson averaged 19.8 points per game and also scored a career high 37 points against Central Michigan.

