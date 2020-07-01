TOLEDO, Ohio — In 1993, Mark Deazeley scored what many consider the biggest goal in Toledo hockey history. His goal in the second overtime in game six of the Riley Cup Finals sent the city in to a frenzy. But away from the ice, he’s struggled with demons most of his life. Now, at age 47, he’s talking about everything he’s dealt with for the first time.

That night at the Sports Arena is something hockey fans in this area will never forget.

Mark Deazeley became a fan favorite long before this goal. He was almost a larger-than-life figure. They called him “The Diesel” and at 6’4” and 237 pounds, his bruising style of hockey fit this town perfectly.

“We’re exhausted, but it was worth it.” Deazeley said of the Riley Cup Championship. “It’s the greatest feeling of my life.”

What no one knew at the time, was everything that he’d been through off the ice.

“My first childhood memory was being sexually molested by my neighbor,” Deazeley said.

Deazeley says he’s buried the trauma of those experiences for 42 years. The pattern of sexual abuse took place multiple times when he was just five years old and now, he’s ready to talk. He’s hoping that by sharing his story he can help others who went through the things he did.

“This affected me and I’m not going to deny this, I’m not going to minimize this, this was a traumatic experience,” said Deazeley. “It obviously had a great effect on myself as the development as a human being. Subsequent to that, I’ve had problems with substance abuse and addiction problems throughout my life.”

After his days of playing hockey, his life took a dark turn. Drugs, alcohol, and gambling began to take over his life. His addiction problem turned in to a $75,000 a year habit.

“There are a lot of athletes that are gonna struggle after (their playing days),” said Deazeley. “They’re gonna miss that roar of the crowd. They’re gonna miss that attention. They’re gonna miss that excitement, what you feel after a fight or scoring a goal, or winning a big game. All of a sudden, one day, it’s over. All of a sudden, you’re like, ‘I have to get a job.’ When you get a job in the real world, guess what? 5,000 people don’t chant your name. I don’t think people realize the effects, they say the roar of the crowd is the same dopamine effect as cocaine. So, then you’re left with ‘well, what else is there?’”

Today, Deazeley is working as a certified public accountant out in Newport Beach, California. He’s got his life turned around. He recently played some hockey games on a celebrity contract with the Mentor Ice Breakers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. The team is run by Deazeley’s former Storm teammate Iain Duncan. He’s hoping he can show others that if he was able to get clean and return to the ice, others can kick their addiction as well.

