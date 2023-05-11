Marcus Hill commits to BGSU, becomes latest addition to Todd Simon era

Hill led the NJCAA in points scored with 780 last season with Southern Union State Community College.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After new head coach of BGSU men's basketball Todd Simon was hired on March 15, Simon has brought in an almost entirely new roster to the Stroh Center.

On Thursday, he welcomed in his latest addition.

Marcus Hill announced his commitment to the orange and brown after spending the last two seasons with the National Junior College Athletic Association's (NJCAA) Southern Union State Community College.

Last season, Hill led the Bison in scoring, averaging 26 points per game, including 25 games with at least 20 points. He led the NJCAA in points scored with 780, shooting 49.7 percent from the field. He was also named a NJCAA Third Team All-American.

"Marcus is a dynamic guard that can get to the rim, score at all three levels and push the tempo offensively," said Simon. "His competitiveness will bring the intensity up every day. We are elated to have him be a Falcon."

Hill is the sixth player to sign with the Falcons this offseason, joining the list that includes:

Former Central Florida guard P.J. Edwards.

Former Southern Utah center Jason Spurgin.

Former Vanderbilt guard Trey Thomas.

Former Garden City Community College guard DaJion Humphrey.

Former Maryland Eastern Shore guard Da'Shawn Phillip.

Along with the new additions, the Falcons earned the recommitment of forward Rashaun Agee, who spent the 2022-23 season with BGSU. Last year, he averaged 9.9 points per game and 5.7 rebounds a game.

Agee is not the only Falcon to stay with the program. BG fans will get to see another season from forward Sam Towns as well as guards Anthony McComb III and Jamai Felt.

Last season, BGSU failed to make the Mid-American Conference Tournament for the second straight season, which resulted in the dismissal of former head coach and BGSU alum, Michael Huger.