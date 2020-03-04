On Friday the LPGA announced more changes coming to the 2020 tour schedule. The changes come as coronavirus continues to ramp up in the United States and beyond.

Players were informed that the next five events will be postponed, with four of the five being rescheduled for later dates.

As of now, the Marathon Classic held at Highland Meadows in Sylvania is still scheduled to happen its original date of July 9-12. Tournament Director Judd Silverman is operating as if the event will happen.

The Pelican Women’s Championship which was originally scheduled for May 14-17, will now take place Nov. 12-15. The ShopRite LPGA Classic will move to July 31 to Aug. 2. The Meijer LPGA Classic originally scheduled for June 11-14, is still looking for a reschedule date.

Also, the USGA announced Friday that the U.S. Women’s Open, previously scheduled for the week of June 1-7, has been postponed to Dec. 7-13.

The Pure Silk Championship presented by Visit Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Va., originally scheduled for May 21-24 will no longer be held in 2020.

The LPGA also said that the Kia Classic, previously postponed in March, will now be held Sept. 24-27.

