BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Grant Loy will go down in the Bowling Green history books as the starting quarterback of the team that finally ended the drought.

The Falcons ended a nine-game losing streak against their rival Toledo on Saturday, but no one could have predicted that Loy would be the guy to do it.

His teammates absolutely love him.

"Grant, he's a tremendous guy and a great leader," BGSU running back Davon Jones said. "His football journey is certainly unique, and I think that what he displayed on Saturday is just a testament to his hard work and his character and it's just a great football story."

That story begins at Buckeye Central High School. A tiny school with less than 200 students down in New Washington, Ohio. Loy came to the Falcons as a walk-on and has had to earn everything.

"A lot of times in high school, I would just try to catch a snap and make something happen," Loy said. "Not a whole lot of reading defenses there. My dad was my high school basketball coach, so I spent most of my time on basketball. I thought I was going to be a basketball player. Getting here and learning a lot in those first three years, and then when Coach Loeffler got here, learned so much more. Things are finally starting to click."

Life as a walk-on isn't always easy. Loy has often been the forgotten man on this team. He was even passed on the depth chart by a quarterback who was working at Home Depot six months ago. Still, Loy remained positive. He's always made it about the team.

"It's tough, but you have to stay the course," Loy said. "I think the most important thing is keeping your teammates always first. Winning is the most important thing, no matter what happens. Obviously everybody wants to play. Everybody wants to be the starting quarterback, the star quarterback, whatever. But if you keep your teammates in mind, good things will happen to you. If you're always doing the right things on and off the field, everything's gonna pay off at some point."

Loy was named the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week after his big performance against Toledo.

The Falcons now shift their focus to Central Michigan, and expect Loy to be under center.

