Lourdes men's basketball preparing for NAIA National Tournament

The Gray Wolves punched their ticket by winning the school's first conference tournament and they're getting it done with loads of local talent.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Lourdes Men's Basketball team is set to pack their bags and head to the NAIA National Tournament.

The Gray Wolves punched their ticket by winning their conference tournament last week, the first time in school history that they've done that.

They're coached by Bowsher legend Dennis Hopson who starred at Ohio State and later played in the NBA.

He's done a great job of recruiting local talent. He has guys like Little Anderson and Joey Holifield from Cardinal Stritch, Brett Lauf from Napoleon, and Jackie Harris from Saint Francis.

He's building locally and taking the product to the national stage.

"It's nice and we all embrace it," said Holifield. "We have fun with each other every day but we push each other, also."

"I'm fortunate as their coach to have them here," said Hopson. "It's exciting for people in the community to come out and watch them play."