Matthew Stafford's wife apologizes for hurling pretzel at 49ers fan Monday night

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reportedly apologized in an Instagram comment for throwing a pretzel at a fan during the Rams' 31-10 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It was a rough night for the Stafford's Monday night in Santa Clara during the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions on their way to a blowout loss against the Niners. Meanwhile, Stafford's wife Kelly apparently had her own issues at Levi's Stadium.

Kelly Stafford apologized in an Instagram comment for throwing a pretzel at a 49ers fan during the game, according to TMZ.

"Girl I knowwwww I'm an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse," Kelly Stafford reportedly wrote in response to someone who confronted her about it in a comment. "I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously I needed to do it completely different! I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"

"WHY DID YOU THROW A PRETZEL AT A NINER FAN sitting behind me," a person wrote in the comment, according to TMZ. "Show some class and support your husband and his new team with grace please. I am a Rams fan and am embarrassed by your actions last night."

The Santa Clara Police Department reportedly told TMZ they did not receive a report about the incident and Stafford's agent declined to comment.

The Rams brought in Matthew Stafford in an offseason trade after he spent the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles fell to 7-3 on the season after they lost to the 49ers Monday night 31-10. It was the second-straight loss for the Rams, who are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

The Rams are on bye this week before they take on the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers in Green Bay on Nov. 28.