Could this be the year the Cleveland Browns take home the Super Bowl Trophy?

The Browns have yet to even make an appearance in the Super Bowl, but if the cards fall right 2023 could be the year.

CLEVELAND — For 56 NFL seasons, the Cleveland Browns have competed with the goal to make it to, and ultimately win, a Super Bowl - and in all 56 seasons they have failed in that goal.

But could that change in year 57? That's the question Peter Bukowski posed to Locked on Browns host Jeff Lloyd on the latest edition of the Locked on Sports Today podcast.

"This is a loaded team," Lloyd said. "And until I find a reason to see it falling apart, I'm not going to be one of these naysayers that says 'oh it's just going to fall apart.'"

The Browns have a history of having things fall apart, so skepticism is warranted. They are also led by a very talented but unreliable quarterback in Deshaun Watson, who the franchise traded for and then gave $230 million in guaranteed money to - a controversial move considering Watson's injury history and significant off the field issues.

Lloyd doesn't expect Watson to replicate his production from 2020, when he completed over 70% of his passes with 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns, but a return to something akin to his peak would be a huge step in the right direction for this team to potentially win the AFC North over Cincinnati and Baltimore.

Plus, this team added excellent pieces to an already elite defense, boasting a frontline that includes Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith and a secondary with Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, and Juan Thornhill.

Cleveland hasn't finished higher than third in the division since 2007, but they did make the playoffs in 2020 and could be back there again this year if Watson can stay healthy and this defense can play at the level they are capable of.