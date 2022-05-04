Nun from New Orleans area kidnapped while serving as missionary in Africa

Suellen Tennyson of the Catholic congregation Marianites of Holy Cross, was kidnapped on Monday night and taken to an unknown destination.

NEW ORLEANS — An 83-year-old nun who is a Kenner native and worked as a Marianite nun in the New Orleans area for years has been kidnapped while working in the African nation of Burkina Faso, according to news reports and the local Marianite order.

Suellen Tennyson of the Catholic congregation Marianites of Holy Cross, was kidnapped on Monday night and taken to an unknown destination.

A prayer vigil is planned in New Orleans, though details were not immediately known. Tennyson is from Kenner and attended Holy Angels Academy before working for several years in the New Orleans area.

The New Orleans Archdiocese said that Tennyson had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Marianite congregational leader Sister Ann Lacour said, “We first and foremost are praying for Sr. Suellen’s safety and for her release from her captives. Let us pray too for all impacted by the actions of this group, particularly our sisters who witnessed the vandalism and kidnapping. We are in touch with governmental leaders who have pledged to keep us informed as they learn more.”

Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond joined in the appeal of the safe return of Sr. Suellen saying, “For many years, Sr. Suellen ministered to the people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans with great joy. Today, we express our sadness and shock at her abduction and offer our prayers for her safe return. Please join me in praying for Sr. Suellen, the Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross, and all who know and love her during this difficult time.”

CBS News said that Northern Burkina Faso is a “flashpoint for attacks by Islamist insurgents who started making bloody cross-border raids from neighbouring Mali in 2015.”

Reuters News Agency obtained a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Burkina Faso that said it was aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing.

“U.S. Embassy Ouagadougou is working diligently with local authorities to verify these reports and is monitoring the situation. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” it said.