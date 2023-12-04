Could Anthony Richardson go first overall in the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers?

Bryce Young or CJ Stroud is the safer pick, but could the Panthers swing for the fences and draft Anthony Richardson number one overall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For most of the 2023 NFL draft process, the Carolina Panthers top pick has been considered a race between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud, with recent momentum pointing toward Young going at the top.

However, Florida QB Anthony Richardson has continued to impress with his elite athleticism, size, and a strong performance on the S2 cognitive test, which is valued quite a bit by Panthers owner Dave Tepper.

Locked on NFL podcast hosts Tyler Rowland and Alex Clancy discussed whether Richardson could (not should) go number one on Thursday, April 27 when the NFL draft gets underway.

"The ceiling is the highest for Anthony Richardson," Clancy said. "The floor may be the lowest....but could Carolina take him at number one? I think 100 percent."

Richardson's elite size and athleticism have many NFL scouts and analysts drooling, with comparisons to Cam Newton on that front. Richardson is incredibly raw, however, only starting 10 games during his three years at Florida with questions arising about his footwork and overall mechanics.

Young or Stroud would certainly be the 'safer' pick for the Panthers, but after making a huge move to trade up for that top pick it wouldn't be a shock to see them swing for the fences once again and acquire a player in Richardson who has the potential to be an all-time great - even if the downside is incredibly risky.