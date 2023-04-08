x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Locked On Big 10

Big Ten cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership

The Pac-12 is frantically trying to keep their member schools together, but if Oregon and Washington leave it could be the end of the conference of champions.

More Videos

ROSEMONT, Ill. — After multiple meetings and reversals, the Big Ten has officially cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, according to multiple sources.

The Ducks and Huskies will still need to apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents will need to approve the additions, but at this point those steps are considered a formality and the two programs are expected to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and third and fourth on the West Coast behind USC and UCLA.

Pac-12 leaders met early Friday to determine if the nine remaining schools (which included Oregon and Washington) would accept a media deal with Apple, but without the Ducks and Huskies the conference is on the brink of extinction.

Subscribe to the daily Locked on Big 10 podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.

Find the Locked On podcast for YOUR college sports teams!

Seven Pac-12 schools remain, although Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are targets for the Big 12 as well. Arizona is in serious talks with the conference, while the Arizona Board of Regents held a meeting Thursday to try to get the two schools on the same page.

The Pac-12 may soon be down to just four members: Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford, and Cal, and will have to merge with another conference and hope they can still put together a media package to help keep these programs afloat in the new era of college athletics.

Find the Locked On podcast for YOUR college sports teams!

Before You Leave, Check This Out