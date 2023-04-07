What happened to Filip Zadina in Detroit?

The 6th overall pick in 2018 cleared waivers Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — Things have not worked out for Filip Zidina and the Detroit Red Wings.

The sixth overall pick in 2018 was placed on waivers earlier this week, and went unclaimed by the other 31 teams around the NHL.

It was the latest decision in a series of attempts to give the 23-year-old a change of scenery.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman indicated he attempted to find a new home for Zadina via trade after a request was made by the player, but wasn't able to find any takers.

The waiver dump was essentially his way of saying "here he is, take him for free." And still, there were no nibbles, likely because Zadina has two years left on his contract with a salary cap hit of $1.825 million and $4.56 million owed in real dollars.

Yzerman was active in free agency this past weekend, and Scott Bentley of Locked on Red Wings projects Zadina would not be in the top 12 group of forwards if everyone on the team is healthy.

"(Detroit) threw out 10 contracts over the weekend," Bentley said. "Finding a place for him, well, there really isn't one. And there's really no way you waive Zadina if you can get anything - even a seventh round draft pick - for him."

Still, there is a chance Zadina remains with the organization over the summer, impresses at training camp, and earns a spot on the NHL roster in October.

For his career, he's recorded 28 goals and 40 assists in 190 games, underwhelming numbers for a prospect that was so highly regarded.

He's only 23 years old, and the contract he signed with Detroit showed Yzerman still believed he could grow into a role with the Red Wings.

Now, that contract is prohibitive in moving him, and there's no guaranteed spot on the team come next season.

Detroit is believed to be in on Alex DeBrincat, so maybe Zadina could be thrown in as part of a package, but it would be curious if any team trades for him now after being able snag him for free off waivers.