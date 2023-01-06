Can new coach Monty Williams help turn the Pistons fortunes around?

Williams comes to Detroit after successful stints in Phoenix and New Orleans.

DETROIT — After a nearly two-month search for a new head coach, the Detroit Pistons have reportedly hired Monty Williams to the most lucrative coaching contract in the NBA to replace Dwane Casey on the sideline.

Williams’ base contract will be for six years and $72 million, with the potential to go up to as much as eight years and $100 million. The deal comes after a group of finalists met with team governor Tom Gores, who reportedly was not eager to hire any of them.

After multiple playoff appearances with both the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans in his previous stop, Williams arrives in Detroit where he will be expected to help take a young core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren to the next level.

Locked On Pistons host Ku Khahil broke down the move on a Thursday episode of the podcast, and praised the team’s aggressiveness to go get Williams after he was let go by Phoenix last month.

“I think that Monty was one of the best coaches on the market,” Khahil said.

Williams took the Suns to the NBA Finals in his second season as head coach, then shepherded the team to the best regular season in franchise history last year before a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant was followed by a second consecutive exit in the second round of the playoffs, and ultimately Williams’ dismissal from the team.

“I don’t really know if he should have been fired, but I’m happy he was, because now he ends up with the Detroit Pistons,” Khahil said.

Williams is known for his sophisticated, quick pick-and-roll offense and his sturdy defensive principles. In Phoenix, he quickly developed young players like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges into postseason difference-makers.